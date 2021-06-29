Portroe’s Declan Kelly resigns as CEO of Teneo

Declan Kelly has announced his resignation as CEO and Chair of international PR firm Teneo.

The Portroe man’s decision follows a drunken incident at a charity event for Global Citizen in America last month.

Mr Kelly said in a statement today that he made an “inadvertent, public and embarrassing mistake” for which he “took full responsibility and apologised to those directly affected”, as well as his colleagues and clients.

He’s been replaced as CEO by Teneo Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Paul Keary.

Teneo has been the shirt sponsor for Tipperary GAA teams since the 2019 season.