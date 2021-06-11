Pop-up Covid-19 testing centre announced for Mullinahone this weekend

A pop-up Covid-19 test centre will be in operation in Mullinahone over the weekend.

The HSE South-East has announced the move which will see the walk-in and drive-thru services available at Mullinahone Health Centre from 11am to 7pm tomorrow and Sunday.

The HSE is encouraging people to make use of this opportunity to come forward for testing, with or without symptoms.

It’s seen as a convenient service for the people of the town and surrounding communities along the Tipperary-Kilkenny border.

The testing centre at Moyle Rovers GAA Club continues to operate as normal.

Meanwhile, online booking for Covid-19 tests has been extended to include 15 more centres across the country, including the one at Tyone, Nenagh.

From today, people living in the vicinity of the centres can book their test online up to 24 hours in advance.

You can use the COVID-19 walk-in test centre if you:

· are aged 16 years of age or over (under 16s accompanied and you should not bring a child to a walk-in centre if they are a close contact in a school setting. The contact tracing team will arrange the test and will contact you with the details).

· have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 6 months

What you need to bring:

– You need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.