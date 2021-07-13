Tributes for the late Dr Seán McCarthy

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late Dr Seán McCarthy – politician and well-known GP in Cashel.

Dr McCarthy was a former Minister of State and Fianna Fáil TD, representing South Tipperary in the Dáil from 1981 to 1989.

Paudie Taylor, the Chair of Cashel Ógra Fianna Fáil, joined the voices on Tipp Today this morning, sharing stories about Seán.

He was Paudie’s own GP and also a mentor for his own political ambitions in re-establishing the local Fianna Fáil branch for young people.

“He was my family doctor for years, but I really got to know him when I joined Fianna Fáil a couple of years ago.

“He was always pushing me on, encouraging me and very encouraging when I wanted to re-start Cashel Ógra Fianna Fáil, which had been inactive for a good few years.

“Always with words of encouragement pushing me on, I’ve heard him time and time again, I don’t think I can ever thank him enough for that – very, very helpful.”

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill joined Fran on Tipp Today to share memories of Seán.

He described him as being extremely easy to talk to and someone who had time for everyone, while being exemplary as a GP.

“His ability to diagnose people and I know Councillor Michael Fitzgerald has a story to tell and I’ll leave it to him to tell that. He had an ability to diagnose people even walking down the street.

“He was a brilliant medical man and even aside from his work in politics, his research into different ailments – he had a seriously inquiring mind and he was always trying to improve medical practices.

“He was a great character, great to meet and great company and always had very firm opinions.”

Dr McCarthy was also a former Chairperson of the South Eastern Health Board and the HSE and South East Community Healthcare extended their sympathies to his family.

The Cashel GP served two periods as a member of the South Eastern Health Board from 1982 to 1987, as a nominee of the Minister for Health and from 1999 to 2004 as a representative of South Tipperary County Council.

He also served as the final Chair of the South Eastern Health Board, prior to the coming into operation of the HSE in 2005 and he subsequently served as a South Tipperary Council nominee on the HSE’s Regional Health Forum South.

“Dr Seán McCarthy’s contribution to health matters was an extensive and valued one, through important times in the development of health services in the South Tipperary area,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.