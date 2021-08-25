Tipp’s first female Councillor to be honoured

The work of Tipperary’s first female councillor is set to immortalised, as plans for a tribute at Cahir library have been announced.

The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh plan to erect a bust and information board at the new library to honour the political contributions of Cahir woman Marian Tobin.

Marian played a central role in the War of Independence, sheltering wanted men and her home in Tincurry was later destroyed by the Black and Tans.

She was elected to Tipperary County Council in 1920.

Annette Condon who is a member of The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh and a relative of Marian’s spoke to Tipp FM about her legacy.

“Marian is my father’s aunt and growing up, I heard a lot about her.

“It was to her house that the men went from the Solohead ambush at the start of the War of Independence and she sheltered the most wanted men in Ireland – including Dan Breen and Ernie O’Malley, during that period.

“Then amazingly, just two years after women were granted the right to vote, she became Tipperary’s first female councillor, which looking back, it was a pretty amazing achievement just two years after the emancipation of women.”

Speaking after the announcement during National Heritage Week, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Marie Murphy said; “During this important week, I am delighted to announce plans to honour Marian Tobin, one of the women commemorated by the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh.

“Marian’s achievement in obtaining office so soon after emancipation is truly remarkable and she richly deserves to be recognised.

“I hope that her example will inspire young girls from Cahir and the surrounding areas to enter public office as Ireland still has the tenth lowest representation of women in parliament in Europe.”

She added; Importantly, I would like to commend the work of the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh in raising awareness of the important contribution Marian Tobin and other women have made to Cahir over the centuries.

“This is an aspect of local heritage that is seldom considered or celebrated. In addition to the group’s award-winning book, published in 2018, their plaque initiative last March generated great community spirit and provided a new walking tour for the people of Cahir at a time when physical activity and mental stimulation were so important to overall wellbeing.

“During lockdown, it also allowed people, who were cocooning at home and Cahir people in other parts of Ireland and indeed around the world to visit their beloved hometown virtually. Over a thousand copies of the book have been sold across Ireland and overseas, while the group’s online map has been viewed over 17,000 times. The group has also been in contact with a number of towns around Ireland, who hope to emulate the project.”