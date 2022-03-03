Tipperary’s Alan Kelly steps down as Labour leader

Alan Kelly has denied members of his parliamentary party were working against him from the start of his time as Labour leader.

The Tipperary Deputy resigned last night having lost the confidence of his TDs and Senators.

Kelly said he would have appreciated being given the chance to lead the party into an election and he was surprised by the move against him.

But the Portroe native admitted the party hadn’t made progress over the last two years.

“I’ve made my share of mistakes in politics, in life, I’ve made my share of mistakes as party leader.

“I haven’t always made the right decisions. But I’ve always done what was in the best interests of those who I worked with and my party.”