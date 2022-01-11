Tipp Town projects failed to make shortlist for Government funding

Department officials are to meet with members of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Taskforce to discuss shortfalls in its recent funding application.

The taskforce, along with other local groups, made an application for €1.3 million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Funding was sought to develop Dan Breen House, Canon Hayes Recreation Centre and a tourism attraction at Tipperary Racecourse.

However, it wasn’t included in the latest tranche of funding.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry described its exclusion as inexplicable, but says officials in the Department of Rural and Community Development will meet with the local group to offer feedback on the application.

“All submissions for funding are initially examined by Department officials and then forwarded to a panel of independent assessors who make final recommendation to the Minister.

“The Tipp Town project was not on the list forwarded to her (Minister Heather Humphreys) for sanction and approval.

“The Minister has agreed to my request to organise a meeting between Department officials familiar with the application and the chairperson of the Taskforce Carmel Fox, project manager Michael Begley and Pat Slattery, Executive of Tipperary County Council.”