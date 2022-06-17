Tipp Senator & Councillor come to blows after Dáil comments yesterday

A Tipperary Senator and councillor have come to blows when it comes to how government are addressing national issues.

Sinn Fein’s Davy Dunne was reacting to the so called ‘cheap shots’ that were thrown around in the Dáil yesterday by his party colleague Pearse Doherty and the Tánaiste.

He feels the reaction of Leo Varadkar was another attempt by the party to deflect from the real issues and a refusal to answer questions on the cost of living.

He told Tipp Today that he is used to this behaviour and has experienced it himself

“They come out swinging all the time…it’s not the first time I have had to experience it myself personal attacks from Fine Gael, roaring and screaming at me.”

“ I try to avoid the issues and focus on what’s happening on the ground.”

Local Senator Garett Ahern disagreed with the Sinn Féin councillor over his comments on the party.

Senator Ahern says it is untrue that they are deflecting and stated that the media are reluctant to criticise Sinn Féin in the same way they do his party for fear of being sued.

This was rejected by councillor Dunne and the pair argued when speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp today.

Ahern: “But you said I wouldn’t even come on”

Davy Dunne : “They have a habit of talking over us and treating us like we’re lesser.”

This then moved on and Senator Ahern was asked about Fine Gael’s ‘secret dossier’ reported in the Irish Independent today detailing damaging information about Sinn Féin TDs labelled the ‘Sinn Féin Hypocrisy’.

Something Senator Ahern told Tipp Today he hasn’t seen:

Ahern: “Well, I haven’t seen it, I don’t know what’s in it some of it’s common knowledge.”

“There’s other things that people aren’t aware of that we think people should be.”

Dunne: “ You’re reading it out now, he’s reading the dossier right in front of him, and he can deny it all he wants.”