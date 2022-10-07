Tipp FM make case for local radio to Oireachtas members

Tipp FM along with members of the IBI, the organisation representing Ireland’s Independent Radio Broadcasters, have met with local representatives for an information session.

Tipperary TD’s and Senators were at this weeks event in Dublin as the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill makes its way through the Oireachtas.

The Bill will introduce changes for the independent radio sector and Tipp FM Chief Executive Ronan McManamy says local radio needs support to ensure the business remains viable.

He said the response this week shows there’s an understanding that local media is under pressure and steps like the reduction of the Broadcast Levy are needed to maintain the sector.