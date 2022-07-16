Tipp Councillors part of delegation to European Parliament

A number of Tipperary County Councillors were among a group of 30 local representatives from Munster and South Leinster who visited the European Parliament this week.

The Councillors – including Fianna Fail’s Imelda Goldsboro and Sean Ryan – met with representatives of the EU’s Committee of the Regions, the Renew Europe political group, in which Fianna Fáil MEPs operate, and officials from various directorates of the European Parliament.

They were welcomed by Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher who believes they gained immensely from the visit, and hopes they can bring what they learned back to their communities.