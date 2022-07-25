Thurles Pride organiser disappointed at lack of support from some politicians

The organiser of Thurles Pride says a number of local politicians have failed to show support for this year’s event.

Evelyn Roberts says its hugely important to have the community behind them and while Tipperary County Council has gotten involved, it is disappointing that some of the high profile politicians, who were involved other years, have not responded this year.

She says that it is also a great day for local businesses and hotels as it brings people to the area.

The plans for this year’s celebrations include a parade beginning on Saturday at 2pm in the Parnell Street car park, followed by a family fun day at the Town Park.

Evelyn says that those in Government need to show their support so that people who are part of the LGBT+ community feel they can trust them if they have a problem.

“They are running our government and running our town and for them to show support on such an important occasion it’s momentous in a town and those in the LGBTQ Community know that they can rely on those politicians if needed.”

The local Thurles Pride organizer says that homophobia is still happening to members of the LGBTQI+ community locally.

While she acknowledges that this is a minority and many people across the county are allies, she feels days like this can help to educate people, and help bring greater understanding.

“We’re still getting it… It goes to show that homophobia is still alive and well. My girlfriend was attacked, verbally attacked at a festival here in the town a few weeks ago, and she was the bigger person and rose above it but its definitely alive and well, especially when we see it ourselves.”