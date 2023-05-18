Thurles to host seminar on attracting more women into Local Government

A seminar aimed at highlighting the work of county councillors and a pathway for women into Local Government will be hosted by Tipperary Women’s Caucus today.

This is being done in conjunction with Tipperary County Council and See Her Elected and will be held at the Source Arts Centre in Thurles from 10 this morning.

The aim is to see more women in Tipp involved and possibly run in local election and the event will include panel discussions with local politicians as well as an address from former Senator Kathleen O’ Meara.

While the aim is to encourage women in politics Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Roger Kennedy has expressed his support of the seminar and will deliver the opening address.

And we’ll have more from Kathleen O’Meara following this event on today’s 5.45 here on Tipp FM