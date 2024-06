The second count has resulted in Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan taking a seat for Labour in the Carrick on Suir LEA

Fine Gael’s John Fitzgerald has been elected in the Clonmel LEA following the distribution of his party colleague Michael Murphy’s surplus.

In Thurles first timer Kay Cahill-Skehan has taken the third seat – Independent Jim Ryan’s surplus bringing the Fianna Fáil candidate and sister of Deputy Jackie Cahill across the line.