The death has taken place of former Clonmel Fianna Fáil representative Tom Ambrose

Tributes are being paid to a stalwart of Fianna Fáil and politics in Tipperary who has passed away.

Tom Ambrose was first elected to South Tipperary County Council and Clonmel Borough Council in 1974.

He retired from active politics in 2009 – his daughter Siobhan has held a seat on the council since.

Former manager at South Tipperary County Council – Ned O’Connor – was among the many to speak highly of Tom Ambrose.

“Tom was a great visionary with a great capacity for people and work.”

“I think most of us would also remember him as a great orator – when Tom spoke I think everybody listened and were very attentive to him. He had that great gift as well.”