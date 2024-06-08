Tally figures predict strong local election for Labour in Tipperary

Labour look like significantly increasing their numbers on Tipperary County Council.

The party nationally has been faring badly in the opinion polls in recent times.

However they look like they could take three seats in Tipperary in the local elections with sitting Newport Councillor Fiona Bonfield set to top the poll while Louise Morgan Walsh is looking to be in with a good chance in Nenagh and Michael ‘Chicken’ Brennan likely to be elected in Carrick on Suir.

Fiona Bonfield is hopeful this could be the sign of things to come for Labour.

“I’ll be honest with you I got asked that on the doors and they kept saying about the Labour party and where you are on the polls and I just said lads give us time. If we can win some seats locally here we can grow the party here in Tipperary and hopefully we will have done that by the end of the day and you know what things are looking brighter.”