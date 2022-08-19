Sports Minister to open new playground in Ardfinnan

The Sport’s Minister is visiting a number of clubs and organisations in Tipperary today.

Minister Jack Chambers will finish his trip to the Premier County in Ardfinnan where he will officially open the new playground.

Also on the Minister’s itinerary today is Ballylooby National School, Lahorna Handball Club in Ardcroney, Ballymackey FC and Thurles Sarsfields.

Earlier this year he announced over €7.3 million in funding for Tipperary clubs and organisations through the latest round of Sports Capital Grants.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill will be accompanying Minister Chambers as they view some of the work already carried out through these allocations and also in preparation for the next round of funding.

