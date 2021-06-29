Smith: Being elected to the Dáil would be an honour

Roscrea based Councillor Michael Smith is not ruling out another run at Dáil Éireann.

The Fianna Fáil representative – who has just completed his term as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council – contested the 2016 General Election.

He got over 6,700 first preference votes but failed to get elected.

Michael topped the poll in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 local elections having first been elected to Tipperary County Council in 2004.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning Councillor Smith was asked about his future political ambitions.

“I never say never in this life – I always look forward and never look back.”

“Who knows what’s around the corner and if it’s there I won’t shy away from it and if it doesn’t that’s life.”

When asked if Leinster House was still on the agenda Councillor Smith paid tribute to Tipperary’s Oireachtas members.

“I think our elected representatives – our TDs and Senator – it’s a huge honour and if it comes before me I’ll take it on and I’ll work to the best of my ability for the people of Tipperary and if it doesn’t well ce la vie.”