Sadness at passing of Clonmel Fianna Fáil stalwart

Warm tributes have been paid to former South Tipperary TD Carrie Acheson who passed away yesterday following a short illness.

She was elected to Dáil Éireann for Fianna Fáil at the 1981 general election but lost her seat at the following February 1982 election.

Carrie served as Mayor of Clonmel in 1980.

She was also involved on the committee of Clonmel Show, serving as its president, and at the National Ploughing Championships, where she looked after the public address.

Mrs Acheson, who was 88, was a sister of former Senator and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Tras Honan.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was very saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Acheson saying was steeped in Republican heritage describing her as an able and determined public representative and a true community activist.