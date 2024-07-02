Ryan critical of FG-FF-Lab voting pact

The voice of locals who voted for independents in the recent elections has been ignored by a voting pact between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour.

The three parties came together in a deal that saw Fine Gael get Councillors elected as Cathaoirleach of the County Council as well as three of the Municipal Districts in Tipperary.

Fianna Fail and Labour Councillors will also chair a District each for the next 12 months after the positions were finalised last week.

But Thurles poll-topper Jim Ryan isn’t happy that he’s never had an opportunity to serve as Cathaoirleach.

He says it would have been a sign of respect to his voters if the parties had included independents in the negotiations.