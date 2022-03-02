Reports Labour leader Alan Kelly is to step down

Labour leader Alan Kelly is expected to resign this evening.

Tensions within the party have boiled over in recent days with Mr Kelly expected to make an announcement this evening.

Sources have confirmed Labour leader Alan Kelly intends to step down this evening.

The exact reason for the timing of his departure remains unclear though there has been unhappiness with his leadership style in the parliamentary party for some time.

The failure to see any significant increase in the polls for the Labour Party is another factor.

Kelly was elected Labour leader in April 2020, when he beat Dublin Bay North TD Aodhan O’Riordain to the post.

Kelly rang supporters of his within the party last night to inform them of his decision.

A process for selecting his replacement has yet to be put in place with the parliamentary party due to meet.

O’Riordain and TD Ivana Bacik are considered the frontrunners