Pressure building on the coalition

Rebel Fianna Fail TDs are demanding a review of the deal underpinning the coalition – before the Dáil returns.

Today’s Irish Independent reports that a number of deputies are worried about the effect of the ongoing ‘cost-of-living’ crisis.

Tipperary’s Jackie Cahill is in favour of a review saying the Green Party is “too much focused on what we can’t do and not what we can do.”

Limerick TD Willie O’Dea says the Programme for Government has been overtaken by spiralling prices and needs a total review.

Dublin deputies Jim O’Callaghan and John Lahart are backing his call, saying the circumstances in which the Programme for Government was agreed have ‘changed utterly’.