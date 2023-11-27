President and Tánaiste pay tribute to Tras Honan

Tributes have been paid to former Senator and Tipperary woman Tras Honan.

She was first elected to the Upper House of the Oireachtas in 1977 where she served until 1992.

Tras was also the first woman to serve as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

The Tánaiste said he’s very sorry to learn of the death of the Clonmel native while President Michael D Higgins said her warm heart and direct style won her much deserved respect across parties in the Seanad.

Tras’ sister Carrie Acheson – who passed away last January – was a former TD and County Councillor.