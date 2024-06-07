Polling day for local and European elections

The polling stations open at 7am all across Tipperary and they’ll be open until 10pm.

Residents of the Premier County will have separate ballot papers for the Local and European Elections.

40 county councillors will be elected across eight Local Electoral Areas in Tipperary.

And there’s five seats in the European Parliament up for grabs in the Ireland South constituency and 23 candidates

Returning Officer for County Tipperary James Seymour says that makes a very long ballot paper but the procedure remains the same.

“Mark the number 1 beside the candidate which you wish to vote for first and then you can continue on to give your second preference marking the number 2 beside the next person and 3 beside the next person and so on.”