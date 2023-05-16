Ongoing efforts to attract more women into local politics

A member of the local Fianna Fáil Women’s Network says their main aim is to promote gender equality in politics.

Former Mayor of Tipp Town Jacqui Finnan says that they had always wanted to create a regional branch to allow women play more of a role in local politics.

Jacqui feels that more women who become involved the greater the change and she says they are starting to move past the blocks that have been in place for women previously.

Speaking to Tipp FM she said that the women’s network does play an active role in seeing more women contest elections.

“If a woman puts themselves forward this time… I will certainly be there for them and I will be behind them in their campaign 100% and I know other members and new members of Tipperary Women’s Network will do the same we are all members of Tipperary CDC, they are all very likeminded – they think the same as myself in that we just want to see more women, become more actively involved.”

Jacqui Finnan, who is also the Membership and Recruitment officer with Fianna Fáil’s Women’s Network, says it is more difficult for women to enter politics and there have been blocks over the years that have stopped women running for election with childcare one of the main problems.

However, she says that as more women get seats in the Dáil and more run in local elections they are forcing change and seeing greater equality nationwide.

She says that she always felt very supported by the men around her during her own election campaigns.

“A lot of what puts women off is because it is very much a male dominated world, there is that fear there that you are one of few among men. From my experience the men of Fianna Fáil are very supportive of women and very supportive in encouraging women in moving forward and running for election and not only run for election but to get involved in all aspects of the Fianna Fail party.”