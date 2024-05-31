One week now to polling day

Voting in the Local and European Elections is next Friday the 7th of June.

The counting of all the ballots cast will be done in Thurles in the Presentation Sports Complex starting the following morning.

But County Registrar and Returning Officer James Seymour is warning that access to the count centre will be tightly controlled so that the numbers attending don’t exceed the fire regulations.

“Now unfortunately there is a restriction in place because under the fire safety regulations and upon direction of the Fire Officer the access to the count centre on Saturday the 8th of June and during the following days up to the conclusion of the count will be strictly controlled.”