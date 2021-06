Rathcabbin based Councillor Michael O’Meara has taken over the helm at Nenagh Municipal District.

He was elected unopposed at todays annual meeting of the local authority.

The Lowry Team councillor takes over as Cathaoirleach for the coming year from Seamie Morris.

Fine Gael’s Ger Darcy was unopposed for the position of Leas-Cathaoirleach.