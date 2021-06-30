New Mayor of Clonmel has ambitious aims for his term in office

The new Mayor of Clonmel will be focusing on progressing projects around the town and attracting investment after the impact of the pandemic on Clonmel.

Councillor Michael Murphy was elected as the new Mayor, while Cllr John Fitzgerald was elected as Deputy Mayor, at yesterday’s Clonmel Borough AGM.

The Fine Gael Councillor particularly thanked Sean Nyhan, who served as Mayor of Clonmel on three occasions and was a great mentor to him.

Councillor Murphy has been a public representative for 12 years and told Tipp FM News that being elected Mayor was a proud moment for him and his family.

“When I got into politics, back in 2009, my ambition was always to be Mayor of Clonmel and I say that having been Chair of Tipperary County Council.

“A very special day for me and great to have my family here.

“I’m very grateful to the members of Clonmel Borough District for putting confidence in me to be their Mayor for the next 12 months.

“If you’ll allow me to mention my late uncle Matt Slater – Mayor of Clonmel on three occasions, I’m sure he’s looking down on me – it continues that tradition of the Slater family.”

Speaking after he was elected, the new Mayor said that Clonmel has faced many challenges, but that he intends to face them with optimism and look for opportunities to “realise the ambition and vision we have for our District”.

Cllr Murphy mentioned a number of projects, which are being progressed including Phase 1 of Kickham Barracks, the Clonmel Sports Hub, the extension of the blueway out to Marlfield, housing plans and much more.

“We must all work together, with a sense of shared vision, energy and enthusiasm, not just in terms of addressing the needs of our local communities across the Borough District, but also in making a statement that Clonmel has the capacity, the resources, the capability and the ambition to be a real player and to attract investment into our county.”