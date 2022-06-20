New chairpersons elected to the SPCs in Tipperary County Council

New chairpersons have been elected to the Strategic Policy Committees in Tipperary County Council.

These committees are designed to give councillors an opportunity for full involvement in the policy making process of that area from the early stages.

At this month’s meeting of the County Council councillors were put forward to take up the position of chair for the various SPC’s.

Imelda Goldsboro has been elected to chair the economic development and enterprise.

Fianna Fáil’s Kieran Bourke has taken over as the Housing,Community, and Culture chair.

Infrastructure, which includes water services, an area that has been under increased pressure in recent months will be headed up by Michael O’Meara.

Littleton’s Sean Ryan and Michael Fitzgerald from Cashel will take over in Environment and planning and emergency services respectively.

Finally, the area of Community, Culture and Library Services will now be chaired by Andy Moloney.