Nenagh man selected as the Fianna Fail local election candidate for the area

Ryan O’Meara is the current local representative for the party in the North Tipp town and last week was chosen for the 2024 campaign.

Speaking following his selection O’Meara said that it was an easy decision for him as he has been hugely involved in the community for a number of years and that will continue as he begins his campaign journey early.

He told Tipp FM that it is humbling to have been chosen but there was a space for Fianna Fáil at local level in the area.

“It was clear to me during that time that there was an opening or a gap in Nenagh area for a Fianna Fail county councillors because we do an awful lot of work there but in that area in local politics there clearly is a space for a Fianna Fail councillor. Obviously for me it’s a great honour… but really local politics for me is about delivering for your local community.”

He told Tipp FM that while mental health is an area he has pushed a lot in recent years, his key focus is on housing especially as a young person currently excluded from the market.

“Housing is number one and I know a lot of people say that but I am generation rent. I’m locked out of the property market because by failed housing policies really since 2011 and I see a huge amount of people my age emigrating… because they don’t see the chance of property ownership in the future or even a chance to rent at reasonable prices, and as well as that I see people every day in work who are struggling to get housing assistance.”