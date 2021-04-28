“Nazi” comment from Deputy Mattie McGrath described as disgraceful

The Taoiseach has called comments about Hitler in the Dáil “contemptible and disgraceful” during a heated exchange.

Raising the issue of a planned taxi driver protest that was denied permission by Gardaí, Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath asked if Ireland was returning to “Nazi Hitler times”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the comparison shouldn’t be tolerated in the national parliament and called on Deputy McGrath to withdraw them.

Mattie McGrath declined, asking the Taoiseach to spare him the lecture.

“Disgraceful – are we going back to Nazi Hitler’s time? What the hell is going on here. We need to pull up (Garda Commissioner ) Drew Harris.”