Murphy not expecting a General Election before the end of the year.

Michael Murphy looks set to top the poll in the Clonmel LEA.

He will be contesting the next General Election for Fine Gael having won the nomination over Senator Garret Ahern at the party’s selection convention

However Michael doesn’t think he will be facing into another election this year.

“I genuinely feel that the government will run its term and we will not have a General Election this year, that it will be in the Spring of next year. They’ll be anxious to introduce another Budget in October – a crucial Budget – the most important Budget I think of a generation and then want to see the implementation of that Budget early next year.

“But like I said that’s a matter for the party leaders in the coalition but my gut feeling is there will not be a general election this year.