McGrath tops poll in Cahir

Independent Máirín McGrath has been returned in Cahir.

She topped the poll in the 4 seater LEA with 2,079 first preference votes.

Máirín says she has definitely moved on from being known as Deputy Mattie McGrath’s daughter.

My last election was definitely a vote based on my family name but I’ve worked tremendously hard over the last five years. I’ve dealt with so many people to help with their issues on the ground as much as possible. And I think that this vote – I’ve doubled my vote and I’m very proud to have topped the poll in a lot of boxes across the LEA as well which is a real vote of confidence literally in me from the people of the Cahir area.”