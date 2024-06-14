McGrath criticises lack of debate on EU Migration Pact

The government is being challenged by a Tipperary TD on what he describes as their rushed adoption of the EU Migration Pact.

Deputy Mattie McGrath points out that the Dáil Justice Committee concluded its deliberations on the pact over a month ago – following which he says it was conveniently buried until after the local elections.

The Independent representative is critical that just five hours is being set aside for a debate on it next Tuesday following which it will be guillotined through.

Mattie McGrath highlighted the situation in Tipperary with Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

“This is shocking. Minister we have troubles all over the country and you as one of the more reasonable Ministers in the government might be able to do something. Awful ongoings in Clonmel at the Heywood Road site, we have the situation in Dundrum House Hotel – no engagement whatsoever.

And now we have Rathcabbin and indeed Borrisokane – Borrisokane was the model how to integrate and now they’re in turmoil again. Absolutely no consultation from the Department of Integration, none whatsoever in Clonmel or Dundrum House Hotel.”

In reply the Finance Minister Michael McGrath said the government has no problem in debating the EU Migration Pact.

“The government is anxious to provide as much time as possible for the House to debate the Asylum and Migration Pact. There are different perspectives on it across the House, we acknowledge that – the government believes it is in our national interest to be part of an EU wide system and an EU wide agreement. You hold a different view and there will be ample opportunity to air those views and to tease out all of the issues over the course of next week.”