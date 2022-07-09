McGrath: Coalition is out of touch with the people

Mattie McGrath says Rural Independent TDs will not support a ‘brain-dead government bereft of ideas or purpose’.

The Tipperary Deputy is speaking out as anger continues to build, ahead of a Dáil vote of no-confidence in the Government on Tuesday.

Deputy McGrath heads up a group of Independents who say they’ll be voting against the government.

He says there’s no way he could support them.

“I didn’t have confidence in this cobbled together arrangement from day one which was nearly two years ago.

“I have less and less and less confidence in them now. They’re out of touch with the people.”