McGrath: Carrie Acheson had foresight and vision

Tributes continue to the late Tipperary Fianna Fáil stalwart Carrie Acheson who passed away yesterday.

The 88 year old was a former TD for South Tipperary and Mayor of Clonmel.

Among those paying tribute were Fianna Fáil leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin who said Carrie was steeped in Republican heritage describing her as an able and determined public representative and a true community activist.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier local TD and former Fianna Fáil member Mattie McGrath said Carrie Acheson would be far from happy with the current housing or health crisis.

“No, she wouldn’t have patience with that.

“I remember going home from a meeting one night in Cahir when they were widening the road (N24) at the Clonmel side of Barne and there was sheep out in the road.

“We were after giving the night arguing about an underpass there for animals so she rang me about midnight or maybe 12.30am and said look I’m after hunting the sheep off the road – that man has to get a cattle pass.

“She had a foresight and a vision that none of us had.”

Carrie Acheson’s death will impact on a number of events and organisations across the county and country.

As well as politics Carrie was also involved with the Clonmel Show and the National Ploughing Championship.

Carrie was known as the voice of the Ploughing Championships for her work on the public address system over the years.

Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association Anna May McHugh was friends with Carrie for more than 40 years.

“She’s a light gone from the National Ploughing, there is no doubt about that.

“It was a big shock to all of us – only last week I had a card from her and I spoke to her over Christmas.

“She had her (hotel) room booked for the Ploughing Championship next September.”