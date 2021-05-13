March4Tipp group say Tipp Town bypass seems to be moving closer to reality

A campaigner for a by-pass of Tipperary Town says they appear to be closer than ever to the project becoming a reality.

The issue has been consistently raised in the Dáil in recent weeks while meetings have been held Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

The responses have generally been positive to the need for a bypass of the town to alleviate chronic traffic problems there.

Padraig Culbert of the March4Tipp group says things are looking positive.

“To watch on TV and see the Prime Minister of our country in our national parliament being addressed by one of our TDs and giving confidence to what Eamon Ryan has already said, to what the Tánaiste has already said, to what other Oireachtas members have already gotten by way of concessions and so forth.”

This looks like the closest we have been in a very long time to getting the 85,000 weekly traffic movements out of Tipperary Town. We really hope we’re on the cusp of something very positive for the town.”