Lowry says we should move on the National Maternity Hospital plans

We need to get on with the National Maternity Hospital and not keep delaying the project according to a Tipperary TD.

The ownership of the site for the hospital is being questioned by opposition parties who say there has to be full State ownership of the land to ensure clinical independence.

Speaking on Tipp Today Deputy Michael Lowry said reassurances from the Taoiseach and Health Minister that no particular religious ethos will have any hand, act or part in the administration or the work of the hospital should be accepted.

“That was followed up by several statements from various consultants within Hollis Street Hospital and they all said the same thing.

“So I really think that this debate should be closed down and that we should get on with the job. I think clarification has been given.

“It seems to me that nothing will satisfy those that are pushing this agenda.”