Lowry highlights plight of Borrisokane asylum seekers with Taoiseach

The issue of asylum seekers being evicted from their accommodation in Borrisokane has been raised directly with the Taoiseach.

Independent TD Michael Lowry says he’s asked Simon Harris to intervene personally after meeting with the Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman last week.

Locals are campaigning for the families who’ve been living at the Riverside IPA accommodation centre since 20-19 to be allowed stay because they are fully integrated into the local community.

A statement from the department to Tipp FM, says anyone who’s been told they have to leave, have had their status approved for two years and the space is needed for new arrivals.

Deputy Lowry says he’s hoping that decision can still be reversed.

Locals are holding a public meeting on the issues tomorrow night at 7.30 in the Church of Ireland Hall.