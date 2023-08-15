Local politicians urged to intervene in graveyard dispute

A community in North Tipperary claim they are being denied access to a local graveyard.

The dispute centres on Dolla Graveyard which is within the walls of Kilboy Estate which is located about eight kilometres from Nenagh.

Access to the burial grounds is through the estate from the public road with the graveyard committee saying there has been a right of way since time immemorial.

They claim the estate owners have installed electric gates at the entrance to the graveyard together with surveillance cameras.

They are calling on the elected members and officials of Tipperary County Council and local Dáil Deputies to take the necessary steps to ensure that the graveyard is registered with the Land Registry and unimpeded public access is secured in perpetuity.