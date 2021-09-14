Local Fine Gael councillor says Sinn Féin are benefitting from government mistakes

A Tipperary Fine Gael Councillor says the controversy surrounding the party is frustrating.

The party think-in is continuing today ahead a motion of no-confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney when the Dáil resumes tomorrow.

Cashel based Declan Burgess feels the Katherine Zappone affair and others are playing into the hands of Sinn Féin.

“Sinn Féin are saying nothing but they’re popular. They don’t have to say anything because if Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil keep slipping up on the small little things they’re handing power to Sinn Féin.”

“I think they have to reflect, they have to take a step back and look at where the party is going, look at how they can best represent people and deliver for people.”

“It will be interesting to see what the parliamentary party makes of everything that’s going on but they really do have to stop making silly mistakes because we’re going to lose support over these mistakes.”