Large attendance at Tipp Ógra Fianna Fáil event

The annual Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil Easter Sunday 1916 Commemoration returned to Templemore over the weekend.

For the last two years, an in-person event was not possible due to Covid.

This year, the commemoration took place for the seventeenth consecutive year, and was back in its location in Templemore Town Square with Chair of Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil, Ryan O’Meara as MC.

They welcomed Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Bay South, Jim O’Callaghan to the event and he gave this year’s oration.

He spoke of the importance of such commemorations and commented on the large crowd attending, honouring the proud Republican tradition that Tipperary is famous for.

Ryan O’Meara highlighted the importance of younger generations to continue organising commemorations.

He says that there is both a duty and obligation on ‘young Republicans’ to maintain the tradition.