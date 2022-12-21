Kennedy: Merging of Tipp Councils a bad move

The amalgamation of Tipperary County Council was a retrograde step to encouraging diversity in politics.

That’s the view of Cathaoirleach Roger Kennedy following his attendance at a recent parliamentary symposium organized by the Ceann Chomhairle.

During this event they discussed the inclusion if women, minority groups, and young people in politics.

The Cathaoirleach says that he told the symposium that decision to amalgamate councils has been a retrograde step in tackling inclusion.

“It was a retrograde step in that if we had 8 local authorities that we had, the Towns and the Borough Council in Clonmel here now in Tipperary we would have an extra 100 representatives and that is where you get the biggest input form the minority groups when you get down to a local level.. we just cut all that off with the amalgamation in 2014.”