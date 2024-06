A local Fianna Fáil Councillor says Micheál Martin should step down as party leader next year.

Roger Kennedy says there might be a suitable job in Europe for him.

He says it’s clear the Tánaiste will be leading the party into the next general election.

But Councillor Kennedy says then it’ll be time for some fresh blood.

The Cashel based representative says Micheál Martin was a better leader for the country than he was for Fianna Fail.