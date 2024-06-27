Kelly says cocaine use is a major issue in Irish society

A Tipperary TD has suggested cocaine is being used in Leinster House.

Labour’s Alan Kelly made the comments in the Dáil saying he’s concerned the drug is being viewed as being acceptable in society.

Recent figures shows cocaine use has soared 200% since 2017.

Deputy Kelly says it’s a major issue.

“We have a real issue with the so-called middle classes in this country creating a narrative that cocaine use is okay. Cocaine is everywhere in society – its in every corner of Ireland now minister, its in every sporting club. I imagine it’s in here.”