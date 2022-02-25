Irish Water urged to extend Councillors ‘hotline’

A Tipperary councillor has called for extended opening hours for the Irish Water phone line for councillors.

Councillor Seán Ryan wants Irish Water to operate the line seven days a week so that there would be daily access to it.

He told members of Thurles Municipal District that many outages happen at the weekend and the dedicated phone line is unavailable until the following Monday.

Councillor Ryan wants the line to operate from 8am until around 5pm every day.

“One of the big problems we have when contacting Irish Water is that there’s a dedicated councillor line, but it’s not available after 5 o’clock on a Friday evening, so it’s not available on a Saturday or Sunday.

“So, unfortunately these water outages in Horse and Jockey, Curraheen, Littleton, Twomileborris, Gortnahoe and other places, happen at weekends, and you have to go and ring the main line from Irish Water, and unfortunately, there’s GDPR issues there and sometimes you’re told they can’t speak to you about a particular outage and particularly for an older person, that can be very difficult.”