Irish Freedom Party warns the current scenes in France could be replicated here

An Irish Freedom Party candidate in the recent local elections says the swing towards a centre right government in France is a foretaste of what is about to happen in Ireland.

Martin Murphy failed to be elected in the Carrick on Suir Municipal District after getting 299 first preference votes.

However he still feels that Irish people support a move away from the current mainstream parties in response to the housing of Ukrainian families fleeing the war in their home country and International Protection Applicants.

On Tipp Today earlier it was put to him that people didn’t take up that option last month in the local elections.

“Unfortunately we’re an island nation off the west of Europe. We are always a little bit behind the curve in relation to these things. The good and the bad always takes a little bit longer to get here. Irish people by our nature we like to play it safe and I’m urging people now the time for playing it safe, its not going to work. You just have to look at what’s happening in Europe.”

Martin Murphy is also rejecting claims that a ‘silent majority’ of people in Tipperary and across the country are afraid to speak out in favour of providing accommodation for both families fleeing the war in Ukraine and International Protection Applicants

“Those people – who are more than likely affiliated to an NGO or affiliated to some far left extremist group – they’re very loud and they’re very vocal but they are not a majority.

“We gave people an opportunity in the locals but the General Election is going to be something very, very different because more and more people are waking up every day to the dangers that they face because of our governments reckless immigration policies.”