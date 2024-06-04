Independent candidate questions funding of campaigns by political parties

A candidate in the Newport Local Electoral Area is highlighting the struggle for independents to afford to promote their campaigns.

With only a few days to go until the June 7th elections, candidates are firmly on the campaign trail with posters up and door-to-door canvassing in action.

Independent candidate David Ahern’s canvassing team is made up of himself and his wife and he has questioned the fairness of how people involved with big parties can fund their campaigns.

“They have tax payers money – that makes it even more odd in my books you know. They can take out full page advertisements in the papers there and get their candidates articles in the papers.

“That’s a massive advantage but then when it comes down to it who are they representing? Are they representing the people of Tipperary – the people of Ireland – or are they representing their parties interests? 9 out of 10 times they’re representing their parties interests.”