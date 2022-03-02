Hanafin resigns as Honorary Consul to Russian Federation

The Tipperary born Honorary Consul to the Russian Federation has resigned his post.

Thurles born John Hanafin has held the position since 2015.

The former Fianna Fail Senator told Tipp FM this afternoon that while it has been a privilege to work with Russian citizens and promote the economic, social and cultural ties he can no longer remain as Honorary Consul because of the invasion of Ukraine.

John Hanafin says no conflict is worth a human life and we have to preserve and protect human life at all times. He has called for an immediate cessation of the conflict and immediate peace talks.