Green candidate sets out her stall ahead of local elections

A Green Party candidate in North Tipperary says her track record proves she can get things done.

Iva Pocock is standing in the Nenagh LEA in next month’s local elections.

She was one of the founding members of the Eco Village in Cloughjordan.

Iva says getting this project off the ground shows that she has the ability to deliver for the local community as a member of Tipperary County Council.

“I feel that I’ve got the skills and the passion. Take the Eco Village for instance. I was one of those people – most of us were based in Dublin at the time – involved in environmental campaigning and we said lets set up something to demonstrate how it would be possible to live. I suppose I’m very proud that collectively we made it all happen.”