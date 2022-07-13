Government comfortably win Dáil confidence motion

The backing of a number of Independent TDs – including Tipperary’s Michael Lowry – ensured the coalition won by a margin of 19.

85 TDs voted in favour of the Government – backed by six Independent TDs including Deputy Michael Lowry.

Rural Independent Group member and fellow Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath voted against the Government.

He was scathing in his attack on both Independents who backed the Government as well as the coalition itself.

“Some regional so-called Independents – but they’re not Independents – and you have to ask yourself why?

“The why is because between them, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are responsible for a culture of insiders, jobs for the boys, appointing record numbers of advisors, keeping global elites onside, strokes, cronyism, corruption, cute hoorism, brown envelopes, scratched backs, digouts and whatever you’re having yourself.

“I say to Taoiseach Martin and Tánaiste and the whole gang of ye, ye’re a disgrace.”