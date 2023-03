The members of Thurles Municipal District will today mark the passing of a former member of Templemore Town Council.

Retired Garda Mick Connell was laid to rest in Templemore on St Patrick’s Day.

A native of Killorglin County Kerry Mick was first elected to Templemore Town Council in June of 1999 and held his seat until May 2014.

The special meeting of Thurles Municipal District will take place in the Council chambers following today’s monthly meeting of the local authority.